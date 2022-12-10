DeBrincat netted a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win against Nashville.
DeBrincat scored at 3:55 of the second period to put Ottawa up 2-1. It was his seventh goal and 22nd point in 27 games this season. DeBrincat has contributed a point in each of his last five games and eight of his last nine contests.
More News
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Pockets helper Thursday•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Nets power-play marker•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Draws power-play assist•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Notches two helpers•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Picks up assist•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Six-game, eight-point streak•