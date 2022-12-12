DeBrincat (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday versus Anaheim, Ian Mendes of The Athletic reports.

DeBrincat was not on the ice for the morning skate. The Senators brought up Rourke Chartier from AHL Belleville as a potential replacement. DeBrincat has produced seven goals and 22 points in 27 games this season. He has one goal and four helpers during a five-game point streak.