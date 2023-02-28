DeBrincat notched an assist and four shots in Monday's 6-2 win over Detroit.

DeBrincat has helpers in back-to-back games but hasn't scored a goal in four straight despite putting 12 shots on net over that stretch. While the 25-year-old winger is unlikely to reach the 40-goal threshold as he did last season, he needs just one more tally to reach the 20-goal mark for the fifth time in six NHL seasons.