DeBrincat (undisclosed) is in Monday's lineup against Anaheim, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
DeBrincat is on a five-game point streak and has tallied a point in eight of his last nine games. The 24-year-old winger is up to 22 points in 27 games in his first season as a Senator.
More News
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Game-time decision•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Pockets helper Thursday•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Nets power-play marker•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Draws power-play assist•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Notches two helpers•