DeBrincat provided a goal in Ottawa's 5-4 win against Montreal on Tuesday.

DeBrincat netted a power-play goal at 16:23 of the second period to extend Ottawa's lead to 3-1. He's up to 17 goals and 41 points in 50 contests in 2022-23, including 21 points with the man advantage. DeBrincat had an extended slump from Jan. 1-27 with him recording two goals and just three points over 12 contests, but the 25-year-old seems to have bounced back by contributing a goal in each of his last two games.