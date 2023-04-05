DeBrincat posted two assists and three shots in the Senators' 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

DeBrincat picked up helpers on both Senator goals with one of them coming on the power play. This performance gives the American forward points in back-to-back games and eight points in his last seven games. On the season, the former Blackhawk has 26 goals and 62 points in 77 games.