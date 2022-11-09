DeBrincat had a pair of assists, three shots on goal and four hits in a 6-4 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday.

DeBrincat is known for his goal scoring, but he has found the back of the net only twice in 12 games this season. To date, he has been more of a playmaker with nine assists. DeBrincat should start scoring soon, as he has 52 shots on goal in the 12 games, averaging 4.33 shots per contest, the highest mark of his career. His shooting percentage is at 3.8, by far the lowest of his career. He was at 15.2 percent last season and 20.6 percent in 2020-21.