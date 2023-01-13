DeBrincat scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

DeBrincat set up Brady Tkachuk for the opening goal, then added one of his own in the second period. After racking up 19 points over 14 games in December, DeBrincat opened January with four straight scoreless outings before Thursday's return to form. The 25-year-old winger has 14 tallies, 38 points, 146 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-14 rating through 41 appearances.