DeBrincat had one assist and seven shots on goal Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
DeBrincat snapped a two-game pointless streak with the helper. He has only two goals in 10 games for Ottawa, after scoring 41 times last season for the Blackhawks. DeBrincat has nine points in 10 games and had 47 shots on goal.
