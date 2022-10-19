DeBrincat picked up his second assist of the season Tuesday in a 7-5 victory over the Bruins.
DeBrincat has yet to find the back of the net for the Senators in three contests. He scored 41 times last season for Chicago, the second time in five seasons that he had reached that mark, so it is only a matter of time when he breaks loose for the Senators.
