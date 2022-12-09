DeBrincat registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
DeBrincat set up a Travis Hamonic goal shortly after a power play expired in the third period. The assist was DeBrincat's fourth in as many games to begin December as he shows off his playmaking. The 24-year-old winger is up to 21 points (12 on the power play), 90 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-6 rating through 26 outings.
