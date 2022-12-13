DeBrincat collected two man-advantage markers during a 3-0 victory over the visiting Ducks on Monday.

DeBrincat, who is tied for fourth in team scoring this season, was listed as a game-time decision Monday but ended up extending his point streak to six games (three goals, four assists). The 24-year-old right winger notched his first goal on a one-timer off a cross-crease helper from Claude Giroux and his second by redirecting a centering feed from Drake Batherson. DeBrincat (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's morning skate but dressed and continued to his Ducks dominance. In 14 career outings versus the franchise, DeBrincat has collected 11 goals and 23 points.