DeBrincat scored his first goal for the Senators on Thursday in a 5-2 win over Washington.

DeBrincat scored into the empty net with eight seconds remaining to complete the scoring. DeBrincat also drew an assist, giving him four points in four games this season. The former Blackhawk scored 41 times last season, the second time the 24-year-old has hit the 40-goal mark in his NHL career.