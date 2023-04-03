DeBrincat scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets in overtime.

DeBrincat gave Ottawa a 3-2 lead late in the first period, skating into the slot off a faceoff before firing a shot past Jon Gillies. While DeBrincat's season-long production has fallen short of expectations, he's been hot of late, tallying six goals in his last six games. The 25-year-old winger is up to 26 goals and 62 points through 77 games in his first season with the Senators.