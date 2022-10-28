DeBrincat scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
DeBrincat is off to a strong start in his new city and is currently riding a six-game, eight-point streak (three goals, five assists). The goal -- his second of the season -- came on an opportunistic one-timer from the slot after he pounced on a loose puck. DeBrincat's playmaking skills have been on early display, but goals will come soon. The two-time 41-goal scorer has 14 shots in just the last two games.
More News
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Five-game point streak•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Scores first of season•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Picks up second assist•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Earns first point with new team•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Traded to Ottawa•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Adds insurance tally•