DeBrincat had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.
DeBrincat gave Ottawa a 4-3 lead at 19:43 of the second period with a power-play goal from the low slot. They never looked back. DeBrincat has six goals in the past nine games (three assists).
