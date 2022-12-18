DeBrincat recorded three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
He helped set up Ottawa's first three markers on the afternoon, giving DeBrincat back-to-back three-point performances. The 24-year-old extended a hot streak that has seen him find the scoresheet in eight straight contests and erupt for three goals and 13 points.
