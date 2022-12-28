DeBrincat scored his 11th goal of the season and had the only successful attempt in the shootout during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

He got a partial breakaway from the Boston blue line midway through the second period and didn't squander the chance, beating Jeremy Swayman to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead, then fooled the netminder again in the first round of the shootout with a deke to his backhand. DeBrincat has found the scoresheet in 11 of the last 12 games, racking up five goals and 16 points over that stretch as the 25-year-old continues to thrive in his first season with the Senators.