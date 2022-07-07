The Blackhawks traded DeBrincat to the Senators in exchange for the seventh overall pick and the 39th overall pick in this year's Entry Draft as well as a 2024 third-round pick, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports.

DeBrincat should pair up with Josh Norris or Tim Stutzle in Ottawa's top six and serve as the team's most dynamic goal-scoring threat in 2022-23. The 24-year-old winger racked up an eye-popping 41 goals and 78 points through 82 games with a bottom-feeding Blackhawks team in 2021-22.