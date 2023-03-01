DeBrincat scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

The game got very chippy very quickly, and DeBrincat took advantage of Ottawa power plays in the first and second periods after Detroit had already fallen behind 3-1. The 25-year-old winger has been on a roll over the last month, and through the last 12 games he's racked up five goals and 13 points. DeBrincat also remains a big-time contributor with the man advantage, collecting nine goals and 25 points on the power play through 60 contests.