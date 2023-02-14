DeBrincat scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Calgary.

He potted the goal that forced OT with just 88 seconds left in the third period, blasting home a feed from Tim Stutzle, then returned the favor by springing Stutzle for the game-winner with just under two minutes left in the extra frame. After slumping to begin the new year with just three points (two goals and a helper) in the first 12 games of January. DeBrincat has turned things around with a four-game point streak, finding the back of the net in three of them.