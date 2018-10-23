Forementon (concussion) will return to action Tuesday against the Bruins, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

After averaging a point per game with OHL London in 2017-18, Forementon has faced his share of adversity at the top level, logging four consecutive pointless outings before missing three games with a concussion to start this season. There's still plenty of promise regarding Formenton's fantasy prospects, as he was Ottawa's second-round (47th overall) draft pick in 2017. The lanky winger should get every opportunity to prove his worth within a rebuilding organization.