Formenton scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Formenton broke up Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid at 1:41 of the third period. The tally snapped a six-game point drought for Formenton, whose last contribution to the offense was a goal on Opening Night. The 22-year-old winger has added 13 shots, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating in eight appearances, but he's been limited to bottom-six usage so far.