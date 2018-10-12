The Senators placed Formenton (concussion) on injured reserve Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

According to Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen, Formenton is already feeling better Friday, but he'll still miss Ottawa's next two contests at a minimum. The 19-year-old rookie has gone scoreless while averaging 11:12 of ice time through the first four games of the campaign.

