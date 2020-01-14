Formenton tallied a goal and two assists to help AHL Belleville to a 5-3 win over Manitoba on Monday.

Formenton's big night came just days after he posted a hat trick for Belleville. He now has 20 goals and 31 points in 37 games this season, including 11 points in his last eight contests. Formenton is an exceptional skater and his speed gives him a high floor as a role player for the Sens in the event his offensive game doesn't translate to the NHL level.