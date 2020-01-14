Senators' Alex Formenton: Dominating AHL competition
Formenton tallied a goal and two assists to help AHL Belleville to a 5-3 win over Manitoba on Monday.
Formenton's big night came just days after he posted a hat trick for Belleville. He now has 20 goals and 31 points in 37 games this season, including 11 points in his last eight contests. Formenton is an exceptional skater and his speed gives him a high floor as a role player for the Sens in the event his offensive game doesn't translate to the NHL level.
More News
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Sent to Belleville for 2019•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Playing well since return to OHL•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Headed back to OHL•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Scores first NHL point•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Remains pointless in young NHL career•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Back at it Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.