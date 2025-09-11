The NHL announced Thursday that Formenton will be eligible to return to game action Dec. 1, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Formenton hasn't suited up for the Senators since the 2023-24 campaign, and he was granted a leave of absence by the team due to charges of sexual assault. However, he was acquitted of all charges in July and signed a four-month contract with HC Ambri-Piotta of Switzerland's National League in early September. The deal includes an option to remain through the end of the season, but Formenton will be eligible to return to the NHL this winter. Per Johnston, contracts can be registered with the NHL on Oct. 15, and the players can begin conditioning with a team Nov. 15 and appear in a game Dec. 1.