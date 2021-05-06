Formenton tallied a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Montreal. He also dished out three hits.

Formenton came into the game without a goal in his previous nine games but put that behind him with a nifty tally midway through the third period. The 21-year-old drove wide to the net on his backhand, moved to his forehand and chipped the puck over Montreal netminder Jake Allen to make it a 5-1 game. It was Formenton's fourth goal in 18 games this season to go along with a pair of assists.