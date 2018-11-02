Formenton will be reassigned to OHL London, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators have evidently decided that it wouldn't be worthwhile to keep Formenton around past the nine-game mark and burn a year off his entry-level deal, so he'll head back to his major junior club for the remainder of the campaign. The 2017 second-round pick will almost certainly have a full-time gig with Ottawa next season.