Senators' Alex Formenton: Headed back to OHL
Formenton will be reassigned to OHL London, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators have evidently decided that it wouldn't be worthwhile to keep Formenton around past the nine-game mark and burn a year off his entry-level deal, so he'll head back to his major junior club for the remainder of the campaign. The 2017 second-round pick will almost certainly have a full-time gig with Ottawa next season.
More News
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Scores first NHL point•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Remains pointless in young NHL career•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Back at it Tuesday•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Not playing this week•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.