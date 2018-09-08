Senators' Alex Formenton: Leaves rookie game with apparent injury
Formenton was forced out of the rookie tournament Saturday upon taking a high hit from Andrew Nielsen, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Nielsen's been taking bad penalties in the tournament and now appears to have left a player injured. It remains to be seen if Formenton will be able to check back into the contest, but the controversial play should be detailed in the recap.
