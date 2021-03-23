Formenton will be promoted to Ottawa's active roster and make his season debut Wednesday versus Calgary, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Formenton will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's contest. The 21-year-old winger has potted four goals through 12 AHL appearances this season.
