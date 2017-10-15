Senators' Alex Formenton: Moves back to juniors
Formenton was assigned to OHL London on Sunday.
The 18-year-old rewrote history, as he became the youngest to debut with the Senators, doing so Oct. 7 against the Red Wings. He only logged 4:54 of ice time in that contest and was scratched in the three subsequent NHL games, but even though Forementon needs more time to refine his game before making an impact at the highest level, the 2017 second-round (47th overall) pick remains an appealing dynasty option on the heels of a 34-point and plus-21 campaign with the OHL's Knights in 2016-17.
