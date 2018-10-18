Formenton (concussion) won't return until next week at the earliest, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.

Considering that the Senators only have one game left this week, this doesn't mean that Formenton is going to miss a ton of time. However, since the 19-year-old is dealing with a concussion, it's hard to put a strict return date on him. Based on this, his next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Bruins.