Senators' Alex Formenton: Playing well since return to OHL
Formenton picked up a hat trick in OHL London's 6-3 win over Erie on Sunday.
Formenton, who began the year in Ottawa, now has six goals in six games since being reassigned to the junior ranks. The speedster is ticketed for a key role on the Canadian World Junior team next month. Expect Formenton to earn a full-time role with the Sens next season.
