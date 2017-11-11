Formenton picked up a goal and two assists in OHL London's 9-0 drubbing of Flint on Friday.

Formenton made history earlier this season when he became the youngest player in the history of the Senators franchise, but he is back working on his game at the junior level where he belongs. Blessed with elite and game-changing speed, Formenton doesn't have to score much to be a useful player at the NHL level. He has 11 points in eight games since returning to London.