Formenton signed with Ambri-Piotta of the Swiss League on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Formenton signed until Christmas and can get out of his contract at any time if he signs with Ottawa or another NHL team. Formenton spent last season with Ambri-Piotta after he and the Senators were unable to agree on a contract by the Dec. 1 deadline. Formenton had 18 goals and 32 points in 79 games with the Senators in 2021-22.