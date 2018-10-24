Formenton returned from a concussion Tuesday night against the visiting Bruins. He logged 12:56 of ice time, coming up empty on three shot attempts and getting whistled for a minor holding penalty in a 4-1 loss.

Forementon is still seeking his first NHL point through six games, starting with his cup of coffee with the Senators in the 2017-18 campaign. Still, it would be wise to practice patience with the 2017 second-round (47th overall) draft pick, who was unfazed by junior-league competition last season, averaging a point per game for OHL London.