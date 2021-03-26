Formenton was reassigned to Ottawa's taxi squad Friday.
Formenton potted a goal in 12:44 of ice time Thursday against Toronto, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the active roster ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.
