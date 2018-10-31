Senators' Alex Formenton: Scores first NHL point
Formenton had his team's only goal Tuesday in a 5-1 loss at Arizona.
The ice is finally broken for Formenton in terms of scoring, and this might be the spark he needs to start showing the kind of form he did with OHL London in juniors. Don't expect a point per game performance anytime soon, but he could become worth a flier in dynasty leagues if he regains his scoring touch.
More News
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Remains pointless in young NHL career•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Back at it Tuesday•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Not playing this week•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Team success at rookie tournament•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.