Senators' Alex Formenton: Set to make NHL debut
Formenton will skate on Ottawa's fourth line Sunday against Detroit, joining Nate Thompson and Alexandre Burrows.
Formenton will become the youngest player in Senators history to make his NHL debut Saturday, and Ottawa has clearly accelerated his timetable. The youngster could be worth monitoring if he can carve out a role and produce early on. However, the 18-year-old winger will probably return to the OHL in short order to continue his development with the London Knights.
