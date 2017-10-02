Senators' Alex Formenton: Signs entry-level deal
Formenton signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Senators after playing in five of their six preseason games.
Formenton's three points tied for fourth during Ottawa's preseason slate, suggesting his 16 goals last year with OHL London were no fluke. Offering a contract in his draft year says the Senators are serious about his future. However, he's just 18 years old and the Senators aren't likely to rush him. He's worth a flier if he's called up, but for now, he's not a fantasy option outside of dynasty leagues.
