Formenton agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Swiss club Ambri-Piotta HC on Wednesday.

Formenton failed to agree to a new deal with the Senators before the Dec. 1 deadline, meaning he won't be eligible to play in the NHL this year. The winger was coming off a career year in which he racked up 18 goals and 14 assists in 79 contests. Formenton appears to be banking on a strong year in Switzerland in order to bolster his position at the bargaining table ahead of next season.