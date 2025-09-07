Formenton signed a four-month contract, plus an option to remain through the end of the 2025-26 season, with HC Ambri-Piotta of Switzerland's National League on Saturday.

Formenton had 10 goals and 16 points in 24 regular-season appearances with the Swiss club in 2023-24 before being granted a leave of absence due to charges of sexual assault. After being acquitted of all charges in July, Formenton will resume his playing career. He hasn't been reinstated by the NHL yet, but remains a restricted free agent on the Senators' non-roster list.