Formenton scored a goal on his only shot and was plus-3 with three hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Formenton provided Ottawa with a 5-3 lead less than three minutes into the third period, finishing off an Artem Anisimov takeaway in front of the Montreal net. Formenton was playing in just his fourth game of the season, but he's managed to score in two of them.