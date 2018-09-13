Senators' Alex Formenton: Team success at rookie tournament
Foremeton (undisclosed) helped the Senators defend their title at the rookie tournament in Laval with team wins against the Canadiens and Maple Leafs, respectively.
Forementon sustained an apparent injury of some kind last Saturday, but he's evidently none the worse for wear. "He's a tall, lean kid so our strength and conditioning team have really pushed for him to add some strength and power to his game which will allow him to make even better use of his speed," chief amateur scout Trent Mann said of Formenton. "You can see that his body is starting to mature a little bit and there are glimpses of him adding a bit of a power game to his speed which will just create more opportunities for him."
