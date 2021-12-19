Formenton had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Fromenton stole the puck from Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle at center ice, broke in alone on Martin Jones and scored shorthanded to tie the game up in the second period. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games.
