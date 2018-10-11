Formenton won't rejoin the action Wednesday due to an upper-body injury.

Formenton logged 8:24 of ice time prior to exiting the contest, recording four penalty minutes and two shots on goal. The 2017 second-round pick has yet to record a point through five career NHL games, but he could get a chance to end that spell Saturday against the Kings if the issue is minor enough to allow him to play.

