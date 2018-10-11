Senators' Alex Formenton: Won't return Wednesday
Formenton won't rejoin the action Wednesday due to an upper-body injury.
Formenton logged 8:24 of ice time prior to exiting the contest, recording four penalty minutes and two shots on goal. The 2017 second-round pick has yet to record a point through five career NHL games, but he could get a chance to end that spell Saturday against the Kings if the issue is minor enough to allow him to play.
More News
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Team success at rookie tournament•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Leaves rookie game with apparent injury•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Producing since return to OHL•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Moves back to juniors•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Set to make NHL debut•
-
Senators' Alex Formenton: Signs entry-level deal•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...