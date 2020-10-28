Galchenyuk signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Senators on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Galchenyuk logged 59 games split between the Wild and Penguins last season, totaling eight goals and 24 points over that span. The 26-year-old forward eclipsed the 40-point mark in four consecutive campaigns prior to his down year in 2019-20, so if he gets top-six minutes with Ottawa next season, he could be worth a look as a depth piece during next year's fantasy drafts.