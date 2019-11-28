Senators' Anders Nilsson: Allows two goals in loss
Nilsson allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.
Yielding two goals is usually a pretty good outing, but Nilsson didn't face a ton of shots, so his save percentage for the night was below average. Still, despite the loss, Nilsson has won six of his last eight and is stopping more than 93.2 percent of the shots he's faced in November. He is 7-5-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .927 save percentage in 13 appearances this season.
