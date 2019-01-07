Senators' Anders Nilsson: Allows two goals in relief role
Nilsson allowed two goals on 13 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Carolina.
Nilsson replaced Marcus Hogberg early in the second period, and because of the score at the time, will be credited with the loss. Nilsson's last win came back on Oct. 16. The 28-year-old's nightmare season continues, and who knows if he'll remain with the Senators once Craig Anderson (concussion) is healthy enough to resume starter duties.
