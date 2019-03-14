Nilsson will tend the home goal in Thursday's game against St. Louis, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Nilsson has started just three out of 10 games for the Senators, recording a 1-2-0 record to go along with a 4.45 GAA and .872 save percentage in that span. The 28-year-old has an average matchup, facing an offense that ranks 19th in goals per game this season (2.87). In a small sample size, Nilsson is 0-2-1 against the Blue in his career, accumulating a .841 save percentage and 4.28 GAA.