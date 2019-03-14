Senators' Anders Nilsson: Back in net Thursday
Nilsson will tend the home goal in Thursday's game against St. Louis, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Nilsson has started just three out of 10 games for the Senators, recording a 1-2-0 record to go along with a 4.45 GAA and .872 save percentage in that span. The 28-year-old has an average matchup, facing an offense that ranks 19th in goals per game this season (2.87). In a small sample size, Nilsson is 0-2-1 against the Blue in his career, accumulating a .841 save percentage and 4.28 GAA.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Drops home start versus Islanders•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: In goal Thursday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Tames Panthers for win No. 11•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Chased from crease•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets start in nation's capital•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...